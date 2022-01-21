Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been applauded for his exemplary lifestyle by the ex-commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom state

Mr. Moses Essien noted that Nigerians would love to have Jonathan back in the nation's most exalted seat as president

The ex-commissioner hinted further that GEJ left an indelible footprint in northern Nigeria as president

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a former commissioner for education in Akwa Ibom state, Mr Moses Essien, has said Nigerians want ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to return as the country’s leader.

The Punch reports that Essien, who is the National Coordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday, January 20.

Mr Moses Essien described Jonathan as a man who possesses good leadership traits.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“It often said that a good product sells itself, because it is attractive and so it naturally attracts patronage. That is what we are witnessing in the case of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Nigeria is standing on the brink of its unity and history. The country needs urgent rescue through a trustworthy, detribalised and sincere democratic leadership that rebuilds national confidence and faith in the country. That is what GEJ represents to this country.”

Essien added that the former president stood for equity and justice, saying this was displayed during his time as the country’s leader.

