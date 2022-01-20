The challenges facing Nigeria is a source of concern for former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has lamented the challenges facing Nigeria. According to the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the country has not had it so bad like this before.

Abubakar disclosed this at the ongoing 19th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue. The dialogue, organised by Media Trust Limited (publishers of Daily Trust and other titles), is being held at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Gwarinpa Expressway, near NEXT Shopping Mall, Kado, Abuja.

The challenges facing Nigeria is a source of concern for former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The theme of the dialogue is ‘2023: The Politics, Economy and Insecurity’.

He said:

"I have not seen this country face such serious challenges since its existence as I see at this point in time."

