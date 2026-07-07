FIFA has published a statement about Cristiano Ronaldo after his final World Cup match against Spain

Spain eliminated Portugal thanks to Mikel Merino’s late goal, thus ending Ronaldo’s outing in the USA

He had earlier confirmed that the 2026 edition would be his final appearance at the FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has made his last appearance at the FIFA World Cup after Spain eliminated Portugal in the Round of 16 of the 2026 edition.

There were expectations heading into the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada that it would be the last for Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, at 39 and 41.

Cristiano Ronaldo bows out of the World Cup after Portugal's loss to Spain. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo confirmed it before the Round of 16 match against Spain, while Messi, who is set to face Egypt tonight, has yet to confirm or deny it.

Messi led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while his rival, Ronaldo, never fulfilled his dream of winning the tournament.

“It’s sad to leave the World Cup this way. But, as I said yesterday in the press conference, I gave my best, and I leave with a clear conscience,” he told SportTV after the game.

“The truth is that it was my last World Cup, and now I will have time with my family so as not to make decisions in the heat of the moment.”

FIFA pays tribute to Ronaldo

FIFA published a statement celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo as a record-setter after his final appearance at the World Cup ended with an elimination.

Ronaldo’s journey at the FIFA World Cup began in the 2006 edition in Germany, where he scored his first goal in the competition against Iran.

He featured and scored at least one goal at every edition he featured in: 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, becoming the first player to play and score at six World Cups.

His best outing in the competition was a fourth-place finish in 2006, and his worst was a group stage elimination at the 2014 edition in Brazil.

He is second on the list of all-time appearances with 27, behind Lionel Messi, who has 30, and scored 11 goals, including a hat-trick against Spain in 2018.

Ronaldo sparks controversy on his way out

Ronaldo left the World Cup scene with a controversial remark after equating the World Cup to the Euros while stating his achievement for the national team.

“I have won three titles for Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn’t won any titles. I’m happy,” Ronaldo said as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

Cristiano Ronaldo sparks controversy after his final World Cup game. Photo by The Asahi Shimbun.

Source: Getty Images

“The truth is that the biggest title I won with the national team was in 2016 (the Euros), which for me has the same magnitude as a World Cup, honestly.”

Fans frowned at the statement, claiming he denigrated the biggest football tournament in the world because he never won it.

Ronaldo reacts after Portugal’s edit

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after Spain eliminated Portugal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16.

The result ended Ronaldo’s adventure at the World Cup as he failed to capture the elusive trophy of his cabinet in what he confirmed as his final attempt.

Source: Legit.ng