A middle-aged woman allegedly burned her lover's children to death over a disagreement in Benue State

The tragic incident occurred on July 6, 2026, in Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area

Police have arrested the suspect, with an investigation currently underway into the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - A middle-aged woman simply identified as Mbayegh has been arrested for allegedly burning her lover, Aondoyima Ierkwagh’s two children to death over a little disagreement in Benue State.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 6, 2026, in the Kaffe area of Zaki-Biam, in the Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Jealous woman allegedly burns lover's children alive over a quarrel in Benue State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, community sources said the woman visited the residence of her lover, but he refused to let her stay and insisted that she leave despite her repeated pleas.

The source said the woman got angry, thinking her lover had brought in another woman.

The source disclosed that the man’s wife had travelled to a village in Taraba State for farming activities.

The man later locked his two daughters in a round hut before entering another hut.

“At about midnight, the distraught woman, who was suspecting that the other woman was in the hut, allegedly set the hut where the two daughters were sleeping ablaze, and they were burnt beyond recognition.”

According to Daily Trust, residents also said that the suspect fled but was arrested by members of the Benue State Volunteer Guards near Tse-Dugwer village, who then handed her over to the police.

The traditional ruler of Ukum, the Ter Ukum, Chief Orkaa Kaave, described the tragic incident as a case of a jealous lover who suspected that her man friend was with his newfound love.

“Unknown to her, the man had allegedly escaped with his new lover to another location while his two daughters slept in the hut. She is said to have been apprehended by the police.”

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said that the father of the deceased girls had reported the case to the police.

Edet said the suspect was arrested and that the investigation is ongoing.

“I don’t really know if it was a lovers’ quarrel that resulted in the act, but the report we got from the father of the girls, who reported to the police, was that a person set his house on fire.

“He said that neighbours tried to rescue the girls and rushed them to the hospital. Tragically, they died while receiving treatment."

Police arrest woman for allegedly burning lover's daughters to death in Benue State.

Source: Original

Man beats lover to death, dumps body with children

Recall that a tricycle rider simply identified as IK has allegedly beaten his lover and the mother of two to death in Ogbogoro Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

Ik reportedly fled and left her corpse with their children in a tricycle following a heated argument.

The resident said the older child said the suspect drove them out of the guest house after realising their mother could neither stand nor speak.

35-year-old Man mills girlfriend over infidelity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police operatives arrested Malime Ejor for killing his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity.

The incident occurred during a heated argument on a farm in Nwang Village, Ekajuk community of Ogoja local government area of Cross River State.

The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng