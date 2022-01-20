The House of Representatives have reacted angrily towards the Magodo estate phase two dispute involving the attorney general of the federation and the IGP

The lawmakers are not happy with the development and have taken steps to look into the matter by carrying out a thorough investigation

Earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, visited residents protesting against the continuous presence of armed policemen in the Estate area

The land dispute of the Magodo Phase two Estate area of Lagos state, has taken a fresh turn.

This is so as the House of Representatives has resolved to investigate Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Usman Baba, inspector-general of police (IGP), over their alleged involvement in the invasion of the Magodo estate siege.

The Cable reports that the resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Ademorin Kuye and Rotimi Agunsoye, lawmakers from Lagos state, during plenary session on Wednesday, January 19.

The lawmakers will also sanction any police officer found culpable in the incident. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Leading the debate on the motion on Wednesday, Kuye, the lead sponsor, commended the Lagos government for making efforts to resolve the matter.

Reps position

He, however, berated the IGP and the AGF for “getting involved” in the matter and “sabotaging” a peaceful resolution, Daily Trust added.

Kuye said:

“Several attempts have been made by the Lagos state government from 2012 to 2015 to settle the matter amicably, making different engagements, with the judgment creditors presenting a proposal for reallocation in the Magotho Residential Scheme within the Badagry area of the state which some of them accepted."

Their decision

The motion was unanimously adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house.

The house asked the committees to recommend appropriate sanctions for any officer found culpable in the illegal enforcement and breakdown of law and order.

