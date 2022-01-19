VP Osinbajo has declared that the Buhari administration is firmly resolved to resist and defeat the forces contesting for the soul of Nigeria

The vice president made the declaration at the 8th Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation Memorial Lecture in Kano state

While in Kano, Osinbajo also visited some prominent families who were mourning the loss of their loved ones

Kano - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that even though the soul of the north, and of Nigeria by extension, is being contested by some of the most destructive and evil forces in contemporary history, the Buhari administration is firmly resolved to resist and defeat them.

Osinbajo made the comment on Tuesday, January 18 as the Special Guest of Honour at the 8th Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation Memorial Lecture in Kano state.

VP Osinbajo delivering the lecture at a hall packed full in Kano. Photo credit: Tolani Alli

Source: Facebook

Professor Osinbajo did not mince words, asserting that:

“It is a fight we are determined to win. And we know that by the grace of God, all of these evil forces will be completely exterminated.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“It is for this reason, he explained, that the president on numerous occasions reiterated the view that Nigeria's peace and security architecture must recognise that traditional institutions are the first line of defence against the forces of anarchy.”

Continuing the VP said:

“Many communities, the military and law enforcement agencies are partnering with local age-grade groups, hunters, and various associations under the sanction of the traditional leadership.

“The federal government has remained resolute in the fight against terrorists and insurgents. Recent efforts have focused on deploying technology for surveillance, intelligence gathering and attack.

“We will also continue to encourage collaboration between the federal ministry of justice, their state counterparts, and law enforcement, to ensure that those who have been apprehended for terrorism and violent crimes are effectively prosecuted.”

Professor Osinbajo then underscored the influential role of traditional institutions and leaders as bridge-builders in communities in order to effectively tackle security challenges and promote peace and unity.

While in Kano, the vice president also paid condolence visits to the families of the former presidential candidate, late Dr. Bashir Tofa, renowned Islamic scholar, late Sheikh Ahmad Bamba of BUK, and community leader, the late Alhaji Hassan Naif.

Governor Ganduje heaps praise on VP Osinbajo in Kano state

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, at the lecture, said Osinbajo has carved a niche for himself in nation-building and national integration.

He further stated that the Kano state government and the people of the state are appreciative of Osinbajo's efforts saying:

“The government and people of Kano state remain appreciative to your tireless approach to issues affecting its people, its progress, and the social-economic development of the nation at large.”

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

In a related development, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when the Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Source: Legit.ng