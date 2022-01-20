Presidential aspirants who are eyeing President Muhammadu Buhari's seat in 2023 got an indirect message from Florence Ita-Giwa on Wednesday, January 19

The former senator called on women not to elect any candidate who doe not have a female as running mate

Ita-Giwa stated that it is time for all Nigerian women to speak for themselves with their votes and take their place in national politics

Abuja - Nigerian women have been sent a timely message ahead of the 2023 presidential election which a growing number of politicians are interested in.

The message which came as a clarion call was that females in the country should outrightly reject any aspirant who is not ready to make a woman a running mate in the coming election, The Cable reports.

This was the advice of Florence Ita-Giwa, a former senator who spoke during a national progressive women conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, January 19.

Ita-Giwa said no candidate without a female running mate should be elected (Photo: Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Atiku Abubakar)

Ita-Giwa called advised women to get ready with their structures and PVCs and make sure their choices reflect the desire to see the next generation of female leaders emerge in Nigeria.

The former federal lawmakers said the current calibre of Nigerian women has what it takes to lead the nation in various capacities if they stand together.

Her words:

“I have heard here that we should ask them to allow women to be deputy governors. Why should we stop at that.. in this country today and with the calibre of women in this hall even coming from the next generation, intellectuals, and established women?

“I think it’s about time that the women should seriously say that any presidential candidate that is coming out of this country, the women will not vote for him if he does not take a woman as his vice-president. That should be our proposal so that the next generation will be given opportunities. It is about time that we have a female vice-president of this country.”

