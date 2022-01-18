President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has vowed not to support the 2023 presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu

Ojudu made the statement in reaction to the alleged blackmail against him for opposing the lifelong dream of the APC national leader

The presidential aide on Tuesday, January 18, explained that his decision is due to his “principled political choices”

Abuja - The special adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has joined the list of those not in favour of Bola Tinubu becoming Nigeria's next president.

Ojudu, an associate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader on Tuesday, January 18, insisted that he will not support the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

Babafemi Ojudu has vowed not to support the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu.

Source: Twitter

The former lawmaker who represented Ekiti Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, made the remark in a statement titled, ‘Principled Political Choices are not Betrayal’ which was shared on his Facebook page.

According to him, he could not in good conscience support Tinubu for the presidency, adding that he would not be intimidated by those describing him as a traitor.

I wish Tinubu well, but he does not have my support

Ojudu, a strong campaigner for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to be the next president, recounted how Tinubu opposed Afenifere elders in 2003 by not supporting President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also recalled that the APC national leader supported Chief Olu Falae against Bola Ige, who fought for him to emerge as the candidate of Alliance for Democracy in Lagos state.

The presidential aide said:

“On this matter of 2023 I wish him well but I cannot in good conscience give him my support or cast my vote for him in the coming primary. It is my right. I am above 60 years of age for God sake. I almost died seeking these inalienable democratic rights, held up in detention and severally tortured. Your god is not my god.

For the irritants who have been sending threat messages to me and members of my family or calling to abuse me for not supporting Tinubu, do know that is not democracy. It is something else. I spent my youth years fighting autocracy and intolerance of the military and I am still willing and ready, even now, to stand up for what I believe , even if it will cost me my life. Enough said."

2023: Why I'll leave Nigeria if Tinubu emerges president

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Chief Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given his opinion on Tinubu's presidential ambition.

The influential PDP chieftain said the APC national leader cannot manage the resources of Nigeria and as such, citizens should be careful of whom they elect in 2023.

George in an exclusive interview with Vanguard said he will not be able to bear the pain to see Tinubu represent Nigeria on the international plain if he succeeds President Buhari.

Tinubu unfit For 2023 polls?

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has challenged the claim that Tinubu is not medically fit to contest and win the 2023 presidential election.

In a message to Nigerians on Friday, January 14, the spokesman of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, said anyone with evidence about Tinubu's poor health should come forward with it.

Yawe noted that in the absence of such evidence or any other reason to disqualify the APC's national leader, he should be allowed to participate in the poll.

