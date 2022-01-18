Babafemi Ojudu, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his success can not be attributed to Bola Tinubu

Ojudu said he was already an established publisher and politician before he met with the APC national leader

He also said he is not a traitor or a betrayal of any trust handed by the national leader of the ruling party as widely reported

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has denied claims that Bola Tinubu is responsible for his success in life.

Ojudu while reacting to the declaration to run for presidency made by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Ojudu said Tinubu did not contribute to his success politically or otherwise Photo: Babafemi Ojudu

The presidential aide said contrary to reports that Tinubu is responsible for his political success, the APC national had no hand in his achievements as a politician.

Ojudu said he was already established politically and otherwise - as a publisher - before meeting Tinubu.

A former lawmaker, Ojudu in a post titled, 'Principled Political Choices are not Betrayal' and made on his personal Facebook page said he would continue to follow his conscience.

In the post which was seen by Legit.ng, Ojudu who is leading the campaign for vice president Yemi Osinbajo's presidential ambition he is not a traitor as widely reported.

Ojudu said:

“The idea that everyone who has related with Tinubu and disagrees with him on this Presidential bid is a traitor and a betrayer is puerile.

Many of us, his associates, were not made by him as you also want the world to believe."

We were already made before meeting him and in the course of relating, we gave one another a helping hand. As far back as 1992 when I came to know him I was already one of the editors of a popular news magazine with a good standing too in the civil society.”

