During Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Saturday, January 15, visit to Oyo to console the government and people of the state over the deaths of first-class monarchs and Alao-Akala, Governor Seyi Makinde made some crucial remarks which could have come across like food for thought to the Jagaban.

The Oyo governor who noted that Tinubu stood for politics without bitterness expressed gratitude to him for visiting the state at a time of mourning.

Makinde told Tinubu that Nigerians deserve the best (Photo: Seyi Makinde)

Speaking specifically about the former Lagos governor's presidential ambition, Makinde made the following remarks:

1. Self-reflect on your reason for coming to Oyo Government House

Makinde noted that there is a need for Tinubu to ask himself why he came to the Oyo Government House at a time when political parties and aspirants are making serious plans ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Oyo governor said this introspective thought is necessary because some persons have various interpretations of his visit.

He said:

“During this political season, you may have to question yourself on why you need to come to the Government House because people might have another interpretation to it. But you sent a message across to me and I was delighted to host you in Ibadan."

2. You've risen above politics

For Makinde, the presence of APC's national leader's presence in a PDP-owned state like Oyo demonstrates that he has risen above politics and the boundaries it creates among people of common background and heritage.

His words:

“We really thank you for this visit and want to let you know that we have taken proper notice that you have risen above politics and all that is going around here to come and share with us at this moment that we are grieving. We say thank you."

3. We wish you well in your quest for the presidency

The governor, on behalf of the state, wished Tinubu the best in his ambition to emerge as Nigeria's next president come 2023.

4. We want the best for Nigeria

However, Makinde told the politician who had described himself as the kingmaker that Nigerians deserve nothing less than the best leader in 2023.

The governor noted:

“Let me also use this opportunity to wish you well in your political quest to govern this nation. We want the best for this country and only the best is good enough at this particular time.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, had confirmed his intention to contest the office of the president in 2023.

Tinubu also disclosed that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his presidential ambition

Legit.ng gathered that the former Lagos state governor disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday, January 10, after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

