Bola Ahmed Tinubu is certain that nothing is standing in his way of becoming the next Nigerian president

The APC national leader who referred to himself as a kingmaker said he is free to run for the presidency come 2023

Tinubu said as a kingmaker the only thing that can stop him from becoming a king (president) is if he has committed murder

It is now confirmed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is one of the presidential aspirants that will slug it out with other All Progressives Congress (APC) members who eyeing the presidential seat.

The APC's national leader confirmed this after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa on Monday, January 10.

Tinubu said only the crime of murder can stop him from becoming president (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

In his conversation with journalists on Monday, the former Lagos governor stated that as a kingmaker, nothing stops him from becoming a king except he has committed murder, The Cable reports.

His words:

“There is nothing that stops a kingmaker from becoming the king unless he has committed murder."

2023: Buhari finally endorses Tinubu as his successor? Osinbajo's aide speaks

Meanwhile, Laolu Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's media aide, had denied claims that Tinubu had informed his principal and President Muhammadu Buhari of his plan to run for the presidency in 2023.

Reacting to the report, Akande in a Guardian publication on Sunday, January 9, stated that he is not aware of such a discussion among the APC's pillars.

When asked to confirm the claim, Akande was quoted to have said:

“I don’t think you should support the flying of such dubious kites. But to answer your question, no. I am not aware of any such discussions to even begin with.”

The viral rumour was that Tinubu had officially intimated the president and Osinbajo of his presidential ambition and that Buhari has given his consent and support.

Some believe that if this by any chance is true, then Osinbajo and Tinubu will become opponents at the APC primaries ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

However, Akande's rebuttal of the claims has sort of silenced the growing side talks that President Buhari has shunned the VP to lend his support for the APC's national leader.

