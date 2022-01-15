Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has praised Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his political maturity

The governor who received the APC national leader at Government House, Ibadan on Saturday, January 15 hailed Tinubu for the visit

The Oyo state governor who wished Tinubu well in his quest to contest for the presidency in the year 2023

Ibadan - Governor Seyi Makinde has wished Asiwaju Bola Tinubu well in his quest to become the president of Nigeria.

While wishing Tinubu well, the Oyo state chief executive noted that he wants the best for Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

Asiwaju Tinubu addressing Governor Makinde during his visit to Government House, Ibadan. Photo credit: Oyo state government

Source: Facebook

He made the comment when Tinubu visited him over the demise of three prominent Oyo citizens.

In the last few weeks, the state has lost one of its former governors, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, and two prominent traditional rulers – the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1.

Taiwo Adisa, the spokesman of Makinde, quoted his principal as saying Tinubu stood for politics without bitterness.

His words:

“We may fight, struggle for political positions but we know power can only come from God and He gives it to whomever He will like to give it to at whatever time.

“We really thank you for this visit and want to let you know that we have taken proper notice that you have risen above politics and all that is going around here to come and share with us at this moment that we are grieving. We say thank you.

“Let me also use this opportunity to wish you well in your political quest to govern this nation. We want the best for this country and only the best is good enough at this particular time.”

Tinubu was quoted as saying that the reign of the two prominent traditional rulers was peaceful, adding that the duo contributed to the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

He also said late-Akala equally contributed immensely to the political development and the love radiating within the political arena in the state.

Tinubu had paid earlier condolence visits to the palaces of the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Olubadan of Ibadanland, and residence of the late Alao-Akala, where he sympathised with the respective families.

