Questions about Tinubu's source of wealth/cash-carrying bullion van and age have led to a heated exchange between a journalist and the APC leader's supporter, Abdulmumin Jibrin

Jibrin described the questions as trash from the internet, adding that he will not elevate such conversation

Though his critics disagree, Tinubu's publicly known age is 69 and the former Lagos governor had earlier addressed the issue of a cash-carrying bullion spotted at his home

Public scrutiny and tough questions are sprouting up following Asiwaju Bola Ahmed's declaration of his ambition to run for the country’s president in 2023 on Monday, January 10.

In an Arise News TV's interview, there was a back and forth between the director-general of the Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, and one of the interviewers, Rufai Oseni.

The director-general of the Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, snubbed questions on the APC leader's wealth, age. Photo credits: Abdulmumin Jibrin

Source: Facebook

Oseni had asked Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, about Tinubu's source of wealth, the cash-carrying bullion van and his age.

Jibrin snubs questions

Rather than answer the questions, Jibrin repeatedly snubbed them, saying facts will be presented when campaigns fully begin.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The journalist persisted, asking:

"How did Bola Tinubu make so much money that he had a bullion van in his home on election day. And how old is he?”

Responding, Jibrin said he would continue to give the same response if the questions were asked again.

He said:

“When you continue to repeat the question, you will get the same answer. These are all trash from the internet that people put together and we will not elevate such conversation.

“But when the campaign commences, we will bring out facts and figures before Nigerians but we will not create a narrative for them.”

Tinubu's age, bullion van and corruption allegations

Regarding his age, Tinubu on Monday, March 29, 2021, celebrated his birthday, and a colloquium was hosted to mark the day. His age is known to be 69.

However, the APC leader’s critics claim he is older than 69.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the 2019 general elections, viral pictures on social media showed two bullion vans driving into Tinubu’s residence in Lagos.

In February 2019, Tinubu, according to The Cable, confirmed that the bullion vans seen at his residence were not carrying ballot papers, but money, which belonged to him, and not for any government agency.

He was quoted to have said:

"Bullion vans? Are those ballot paper?

“Excuse me, is it my money or government money? I don’t work for government, I am not in [any] agency of government. Let anybody come out to say I have taken any contract from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last five years."

How to know a corrupt politician - Jibrin

Jibrin, however, said the only way to know if a politician is corrupt is when a court judgement has been passed.

He said almost every Nigerian politicians has been accused of corruption.

Instead of the questions on age and wealth, Jibrin said the focus should be on the presidential aspirant’s capacity and competence.

He also said that being a good leader is not a function of age.

2023: Bode George reacts as Tinubu announces presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has described Tinubu's presidential ambition as a huge joke.

George said this on Monday, January 10, while reacting to Tinubu’s decision to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest.

The PDP chieftain said Nigeria's presidency is not for persons like the former governor of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng