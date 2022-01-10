Chief Bode George, a PDP chieftain, has described as a huge joke Bola Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition

Lagos state - Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has described the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a huge joke.

The Punch reported that George said this on Monday, January 10, while reacting to Tinubu’s decision to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest.

The PDP chieftain Nigeria's presidency is not for persons like the former governor of Lagos state.

He said:

“This so-called ambition must be a huge joke. The Presidency of Nigeria is not for characters like Bola Tinubu. Look at how he mismanaged the resources of Lagos State.

"It is surprising that he can even dream of becoming the President of Nigeria. He is living in cuckoo land."

Tinubu will be double-crossed by those he trusts - George

George further said Tinubu would be shocked by how things will go and how he will be double-crossed by those he is trusting.

He said the southwest had quality leaders who could produce the next president of Nigeria, adding that Tinubu was not one of them.

The PDP added that it would be an insult for the southwest, which he described as the most sophisticated region in the country, to settle for Tinubu.

George also said it was unfortunate that a hallowed ground like the Presidential Villa would be the location for Tinubu to declare his ambition.

Tinubu after a closed-door with Buhari on Monday told newsmen that he informed the president about his 2023 presidential ambition.

Bode George reveals what he will do if Tinubu becomes president in 2023

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that George said he would cease to be a Nigerian if Tinubu became president in 2023.

The PDP chieftain also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos state governor and his alleged involvement with a tax firm named Alpha Beta Consulting.

The PDP chieftain was quoted to have said:

“I’ve talked about it and I’m still saying publicly that the EFCC should go urgently and investigate Alpha Beta Company owned by him."

