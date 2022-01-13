Professor Wole Soyinka has denied endorsing the APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Buhari in 2023

The Nobel laureate said he had not even thought about 2023, let alone endorsing anyone for the presidential seat

Soyinka advised those spreading the fake news about him endorsing Tinubu to find something worthwhile to do with their time

Ogun state - Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has distanced himself from social media posts claiming he has endorsed the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Premium Times reported that Soyinka said in a statement on Wednesday, January 12, described the reports as “fake news,", saying he has not endorsed any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 poll.

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka said he has not any endorsed any presidential aspirant ahead of 2023. Photo credits: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP, Simone Padovani/Awakening

Source: Getty Images

The professor was quoted as saying:

“Here we go again, the same boring, illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters.

“One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify fake news and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.”

I have not thought about 2023 - Soyinka

Professor Soyinka further stated that he has not even thought about 2023, let alone endorsing any candidate for the number one political seat in the country, The Punch also reported.

He advised those behind the fake news to find something worthwhile to occupy their time with, adding that "those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice."

Legit.ng notes that a Facebook post in November 2021 quoted Soyinka as saying he would “campaign for his longtime friend and in 1993 Nadeco struggle.”

The post which had a photo of Soyinka placed beside that of Tinubu appeared again on Facebook on Tuesday, January 11.

Tinubu had on Monday, January 10, officially declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

2023: Bode George reacts as Tinubu announces presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has described Tinubu's presidential ambition of as a huge joke.

George said this on Monday, January 10, while reacting to Tinubu’s decision to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest.

The PDP chieftain said Nigeria's presidency is not for persons like the former governor of Lagos state.

