Dele Momodu, a frontline journalist and PDP chieftain, said the APC leader, Bola Tinubu, has edge others interested in contesting for the presidency in 2023

Momodu who also recently declared interest in the 2023 presidency said this in an article he had published in 2019

The new PDP member also revealed the reason behind the massive influence Tinubu wields in the Nigerian politics

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has said the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has "pre-eminence over most of the others" contending to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Momodu who also recently declared his interest to run for president on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this in an article published by ThisDay.

PDP presidential aspirant Dele Momodu says APC leader, Bola Tinubu, has edge over others contending for the 2023 presidency. Photo credits: Tinubu Support Group -TSG, Dele Momodu

Source: Facebook

In the article titled Bola Tinubu And His Date With Destiny In 2023, the new PDP member said Tinubu is eminently qualified to contest for the number one political seat in the country.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“What gives Tinubu pre-eminence over most of the others who are contending for the crown but presently hiding behind one finger is his glittering records and achievements in both the private and public sectors.

“I really do not care about his past because as a Christian, none of us can judge anyone, and I have ample examples of the possible transformation and transfiguration of human beings, as the Lord pleases.

"That is a long time ago and gone with the winds. He has done more than enough to remove that from his narrative."

Momodu further wrote that Tinubu's achievement as Lagos state governor earned him the current influence he wields in the Nigerian politics.

His words:

“It is Tinubu’s achievements as a two-term Governor of Lagos State that has projected him to the prominent and exalted position that he now occupies in the Nigerian political sphere."

After months of speculations, Tinubu announced on Monday, January 10, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

How Nigerians reacted to Momodu's article

Ghani Ibrahim commented on Facebook:

"Enjoyed every accolades and encomium for Tinubu, but concerns are the complicated nature of laws attached to presidency....unless if people like him truly loves Nigeria and could go back to Senate or an emergency constitution and restructuring conferences is in place before elections to rectify many wrongs."

Sanni Tunde said:

"These are facts but if anyone has a contrary opinion please tell us. Well done sir Mr Dele Momodu."

Olatunji Jmm Tomisin said:

"Tinubu permutations for president in 2023 can not work... Northerners would prefer to have Muslim vice president than a Christian vice president... That is my own submission."

Seyi Farombi said:

"This is how Dele Momodu campaigned for Buhari, he is starting to do same for Tinubu. Let's hope he doesn't come out to tender any apologies in the future this time .....hopefully this is not a de javu experience loading."

2023: Momodu declares interest

Days after, on Thursday, January 13, Momodu visited the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to declare his ambition to contest for presidency in 2023.

He met with the national chairman of the PDP, Iyiorchia Ayu, to make his ambition known to the party.

Dressed in an agbada and a cap, Momodu handed over his letter of interest to contest for the presidency to the PDP chairman.

Source: Legit.ng