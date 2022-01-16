Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu has reacted to reports that he endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidency

The renowned journalist in a statement described those handling the APC national leader's media as unimaginative

Momodu had earlier declared his declared interest to run for the office of the president in the 2023 election under the platform of PDP

Chief Dele Momodu, journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, has denied endorsing the 2023 presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that the media handlers of Tinubu passed off an article written by Momodu back in October 2019, about the former governor as an endorsement for the next presidential election.

Dele Momodu denies endorsing Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition. Photo credit: @DeleMomodu, @AsiwajuTinubu

Source: Twitter

In an article, Momodu argued that Tinubu was eminently qualified to contest the presidency.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant on Saturday, January 15, said those handling the APC national leader's media are unimaginative and jejune in their campaigns.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Momodu in a statement shared on his Instagram page, noted that though he didn’t know who they were, but he could reasonably confirm that they had been fumbling too much by being so cheap

While taking a swipe at the unknown persons, the journalist turned politician described himself as the latest victim of the handlers.

The statment reads in part:

"An article I wrote two years ago about TINUBU has suddenly become a fresh endorsement in 2022. What chicanery is this? While I have tremendous respect for ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU, his handlers have no right to engage in pure mischief by abusing our relationship.

They've even made pamphlets of my article. But unknown to them, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since I wrote that article and I have my cogent reasons for not joining APC."

2023: I will defeat Atiku, Saraki, others to clinch PDP ticket, Dele Momodu boasts

Recall that Momodu said he has been preserved by God to become Nigeria’s president.

Momodu made this assertion on Thursday, January 13, during an interview. Asked if he can withstand the influence of Atiku Abubakar and other PDP aspirants, Momodu said he is the biggest brand in Nigeria, adding that no aspirant has friends across party lines like him.

Momodu said:

“I don’t like to sound immodest. There is no brand bigger than — brand Dele Momodu — in Nigeria. I’m not even talking about the party.

Source: Legit.ng