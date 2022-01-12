There have been speculations in some quarters that ex-president Jonathan's COAS, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika is nursing a gubernatorial ambition

The retired general reacting to plans of contesting as the next governor of Abia state in 2023, said he is currently consulting

Recall Ihejirika noted that his reason for joining politics is basically to help move Abia state and the nation forward

Isuikwuato, Abia - Lt. Gen. Onyeabo Azubike Ihejirika, a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan has opened up on his governorship ambition.

Daily Trust reports that Ihejirika on Wednesday, January 12, said he is currently consulting for the Abia state gubernatorial race in 2023.

Azubuike Ihejirika says he is currently consulting for the Abia state gubernatorial race. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Ijejiriaka at a media parley in his country home located in Ovim, Isuikwato local government area said he would make his mind known to the people at the right time.

According to him, the time had come for Abia to drop zoning and elect a quality candidate with proven integrity.

While decrying the voting apathy witnessed over the years in the southeast state, the retired army general called on Abians of voting age to get their voters cards and ensure that they vote massively for their preferred candidates.

He said:

“We have tried zoning and the question is how far did we go? We must get it right now so that we can move forward; we want a governor that can handle the problems of Abia. I urge every community to be prepared to bring out their best candidates, as Abia is number one in the country it should also reflect in our environment.”

Source: Legit.ng