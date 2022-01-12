Prominent personalities in the country have expressed readiness to contest for president in the forthcoming general election

Recently, a former governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has indicated an interest in running for president come 2023 and also how he is being pressurised to visit President Muhammadu Buhari

Kalu, a chieftain of the ruling APC, hinted further that should the party zone presidency to the south, he won't miss the opportunity to run

The Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, disclosed recently that he is under pressure to declare his intention to run for the presidency and pay a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, who is believed to be nursing ambition to succeed Buhari, in a statement signed and shared on his official Facebook page, on Wednesday, January 12, disclosed he is waiting to see if the APC will zone the presidency to the south.

The senator stated that this will determine if he will also pay a visit to the president, The Punch added.

In recent times, most top APC governors and stakeholders have been visiting President Muhammadu Buhari to declare their intention to run ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Fellow Nigerians. I have been inundated with pressured requests to also declare my intention to run for the Presidency of our dear country and visit Mr President following visits by my other brothers to Mr President yesterday.”

He added:

“As soon as the party zones the Presidency and southern Nigeria is zoned to produce the presidential candidate of our party, my train which is already steaming shall take off with a visit to Aso Rock Villa and brief Mr President of our collective decision. May God bless you all."

2023: Northern group urges Orji Uzor Kalu to run for president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) had urged Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu had wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

He said UKSUG believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

Security operatives put out wild bush fire close to Orji Uzor Kalu's country home

In other news, former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that a wild bush fire almost affected his country home in Abia state on Sunday, December 26.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Kalu, a former governor of Abia said the golf course near his home caught fire.

He wrote:

“I thank the security agencies and Igbere vigilante for their prompt intervention, otherwise, it could have affected my home.”

Source: Legit.ng