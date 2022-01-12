Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN is increasingly getting more calls from Nigerians to join the 2023 presidential race

Media professionals and public affairs analysts are not left out in the calls, as some say it is a no-brainer for Osinbajo to join the race

Although he is yet to declare his interest in the presidential race, many say the vice president is a sellable candidate for the ruling APC

FCT, Abuja - On both new and traditional media, the declaration by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that he will contest for presidency in 2023, seems like a reinforcement of the calls for the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat in the ring for the forthcoming presidential elections.

From TV anchors on such stations as African Independent Television (AIT), Arise TV, and Channels TV, to newspapers and online platforms, the conversation is for the vice president to get in line for the race.

There are expectations from many Nigerians that the vice president will declare his interest in the 2023 presidential race soon. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

On AIT’s Kakaaki programme on Tuesday, January 11, renowned columnist and news analyst, Majeed Dahiru argued that the vice president should be the number one pick for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

His words:

“In my opinion, my frank and personal opinion, ordinarily I would have thought the best bet for APC going to the 2023 election would have been the vice president, as a Nigerian, honestly I think the vice president despite his shortcomings has held his own as vice president.

“The few times he has acted as president, he has shown he can act with decisiveness on the side of constitutionality, on the side of the people, and on the side of common sense.

“Look at his intervention in the Niger Delta, look at the way he swiftly fired the DG of DSS and saved the government from international embarrassment, he was decisive about that.

“I think he is younger and he is more contemporary. He has a grip of issues that are bothering this country.”

He also stated that the southwest could lose its opportunity to present the next president if Osinbajo is not picked.

He said the person from the southwest that is acceptable to the entire country and the youth demography is Osinbajo.

Also, on Arise TV's morning show programme, anchors Oseni Rufai and Reuben Abati stated that it was a no-brainer for Osinbajo to run for the 2023 presidency.

On Channels TV, Fouad Oki, an APC chieftain said that the vice president should contest because he is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria.

He noted that Asiwaju Tinubu and his supporters should not get emotional if the vice president decides to run.

2023: No aspirants’ declaration will bother us, says Osinbajo supporters

In a related development, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has stated that no declaration by any number of aspirants can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

According to the chairman of PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, the plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

The pro-Osinbajo group also stated that the declarations are healthy for democracy and more aspirants are welcome into the race.

Osinbajo's supporters dominate social media space ahead of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, a groundswell of support is building up daily for Osinbajo as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

Osinbajo who is yet to declare interest in the 2023 presidential contest has a lot of supporters on social media.

Many of those who are rooting and urging the VP to throw his hat in the ring have now dominated the social media space, projecting his achievements and strength of character, which according to them, stood him out among other would-be contenders.

