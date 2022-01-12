There have been speculations in some quarters within the polity regarding some prominent personalities joining the APC so as to avoid being probe

But ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's COAS, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika has publicly disowned the above claims

Ihejirika noted that his reason for joining politics is basically to help move the nation forward and not the other way round

Former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.), has denied that he joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), possibly to escape being investigated over his stewardship as COAS.

Vanguard reports that the retired General who made the denial at a media chat in his Ovim Isuikwuato country home, explained that he rather decided to go into partisan politics to have the platform to contribute his quota towards good governance in the country.

General Ihejirika further explained that contrary to insinuations by blackmailers, he joined politics to help move Nigeria forward politically drawing from his wealth of experience in the military.

He said:

"When I registered with APC I stated that two major reasons I was going into politics were: To be able to contribute my quota as former COAS in taming the tide of disunity at the national level.

“I also joined politics to make myself available to serve my people in Abia."

