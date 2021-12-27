The APC and other political parties are likely to get serious competition in Abia state ahead of the 2023 elections

Enyinnaya Abaribe has announced that he plans to contest as the next governor of Abia in the 2023 general elections

Abaribe on Monday, December 27, said that it is time for the people of the state to make choices that would facilitate development

Obingwa, Abia - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate minority leader, has thrown his hat into the ring ahead of 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reports.

Abaribe, one of Nigeria's most vocal lawmakers announced on Monday, December 27, at a reception organised in his honour in Ahiaba, Obingwa local government area of the state his interest in the race

While making his intention known, the federal lawmaker expressed his readiness to serve and to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He said:

“As an Igbo man, I respect constituted authority. I believe the number one citizen of the state should know and I have paid him that respect.

Anambra election: Senator Abaribe finally opens up, tells residents what to do

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abaribe had called on the people of Anambra to carry out their civic responsibilities.

While receiving an honourary award from the Nigerian Society of Engineers at a ceremony on Thursday, November 4, Abaribe appealed to all registered voters in Anambra to ensure that they exercise their franchise.

He warned that when people fail to participate in elections, they give those who voted the opportunity to elect their choice leaders.

Source: Legit.ng