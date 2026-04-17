"We're Open": Academy Announces Fellowship Opportunity for Nigerians, How to Apply Emerges
- Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy had opened applications for its 2026/2027 Fellowship Programme targeting young Nigerian leaders
- The academy had set April 16 to May 16, 2026 as the application window for interested candidates
- The programme had focused on building leadership capacity through mentorship, learning, and public service engagement
The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy has announced the commencement of applications for its 2026/2027 Fellowship Programme, inviting young Nigerians to apply for its leadership development initiative.
The academy disclosed that applications opened on April 16, 2026, and will close on May 16.
Fellowship targets emerging Nigerian leaders
The programme is designed to nurture a new generation of leaders equipped with the skills, knowledge, and capacity to drive meaningful change across various sectors.
In its announcement, the academy encouraged prospective applicants to take advantage of the opportunity to build leadership capacity and contribute to national development.
“The wait is over,” the statement read.
Application window and process announced
According to the organisers, interested candidates are expected to submit their applications within the one-month window through the academy’s official portal.
“Applications for the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) 2026/2027 Fellowship Programme are now open,” the statement added.
Applicants can complete the process online via the academy’s website.
Programme focuses on impact and leadership development
The fellowship aims to develop participants’ leadership potential through structured learning, mentorship, and practical engagement in governance and public service.
“Are you ready to lead with purpose, deepen your knowledge, and drive real impact?” the academy stated, calling on qualified Nigerians to apply.
The initiative continues to position itself as a platform for gr0oming visionary leaders committed to shaping Nigeria’s future.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944