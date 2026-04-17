Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy had opened applications for its 2026/2027 Fellowship Programme targeting young Nigerian leaders

The academy had set April 16 to May 16, 2026 as the application window for interested candidates

The programme had focused on building leadership capacity through mentorship, learning, and public service engagement

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy has announced the commencement of applications for its 2026/2027 Fellowship Programme, inviting young Nigerians to apply for its leadership development initiative.

The academy disclosed that applications opened on April 16, 2026, and will close on May 16.

"We're Open": Academy Announces Training Opportunity for Nigerians, How to Apply Emerges

Source: Twitter

Fellowship targets emerging Nigerian leaders

The programme is designed to nurture a new generation of leaders equipped with the skills, knowledge, and capacity to drive meaningful change across various sectors.

In its announcement, the academy encouraged prospective applicants to take advantage of the opportunity to build leadership capacity and contribute to national development.

“The wait is over,” the statement read.

Application window and process announced

According to the organisers, interested candidates are expected to submit their applications within the one-month window through the academy’s official portal.

“Applications for the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) 2026/2027 Fellowship Programme are now open,” the statement added.

Applicants can complete the process online via the academy’s website.

Programme focuses on impact and leadership development

The fellowship aims to develop participants’ leadership potential through structured learning, mentorship, and practical engagement in governance and public service.

“Are you ready to lead with purpose, deepen your knowledge, and drive real impact?” the academy stated, calling on qualified Nigerians to apply.

The initiative continues to position itself as a platform for gr0oming visionary leaders committed to shaping Nigeria’s future.

Source: Legit.ng