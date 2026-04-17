Videos from Remi Tinubu's support group's rally and press conference in Lagos state have emerged online

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun was one of the popular faces from the movie industry, who was seen at the event

A clip of the actor speaking about Remi Tinubu as he rallied public support for President Tinubu's re-election also captured attention

First Lady Remi Tinubu's support group, Remi Tinubu Support Organization (RETSO), on Friday, April 17, 2026, staged a rally and press conference in Lagos State, reaffirming its commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Videos from the event captured several Yoruba actors, including Saidi Balogun, who is the Director General of Media and Entertainment for RETSO National, taking to the streets of Lagos drumming support for Tinubu.

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun, others attend Remi Tinubu's support group rally. Credit: saidibalogun/remitinubu

Source: Instagram

A video from the press conference saw Saidi speak highly of Remi's performance under Tinubu's administration.

"What she is doing, has any other First Lady done it? She has done a lot, recently she did a food initiative for kids," Saidi said in an address.

Another video from the event also saw the attendee singing Tinubu's popular mandate song in a public show of support for the president.

Like Remi Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, through the City Boy Movement, whose members included Igbo businessmen like Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest, has shown support for the president's re-election.

Saidi Balogun, other Nollywood actors drum support for Tinubu's re-election. Credit: remitinubu

Source: Twitter

The video from Remi Tinubu's support group rally in Lagos is below:

A video of Saidi Balogun speaking about Remi Tinubu is below:

Another video of Remi Tinubu's support group sing Tinubu's mandate song is below:

Comments about Remi Tinubu's support group

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens criticised actor Saidi Balogun. Read the comments below:

praiseworldcollections commented:

"If APC is really doing well for the country, they don’t need any campaign.. their achievements so far should speak for them."

ade_bolawa said:

"They all look robust in the economy in that country call Nigeria."

diba_tutu_ commented:

"This one they find money to buy cream."

deenkolly09 reacted:

"Suffering and Smiling people….Saheed Balogun ! Old taker in the film industry."

gunnerbwy2 reacted:

"This egbon mates dey produce cinema movies wey dey rake in 100s of Millions but see where our egbon dey at his age, he dey dance the dance of shame."

sweet_phabian commented:

"Personally,I don’t blame nor fault anyone eating directly under apc when I see them campaign for their party ,but if me and you are suffering under this regime together wity no direct or indirect benefits ,and you still blindly support them? Your head needs to be checked."

What Saidi Balogun said about Tinubu, First Lady

Legit.ng also reported that Saidi Balogun shared an account of how President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu once intervened during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

The actor recalled a serious accident he suffered several years ago that left him in critical condition. He revealed that the severity of the incident prompted swift action from the President and his wife.

Source: Legit.ng