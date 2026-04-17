A lady who was born and brought up in a Deeper Life Bible Church home has recounted five things that the church allegedly made her believe

The young lady who no longer attends the church claimed that they made her believe that if one quits Deeper Life and attends another church, the person has automatically backslided

Her revelations about the beliefs she had as a Deeper Life member at the time has sent social media users into a frenzy

A former member of Deeper Life Bible Church has highlighted five things she was made to believe as someone born and brought up in the church.

The lady revealed the things she was allegedly made to believe in a TikTok video on April 15.

A former Deeper Life Church member speaks on some of their alleged beliefs. Photo Credit: @tee498065, Facebook/PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: TikTok

Ex-Deeper Life Church member speaks

The first thing she mentioned in her TikTok video pertained to attending another church. According to her, one would be considered to have automatically backslided for attending another church.

She alleged that Deeper Life Church believes you are now doing the things of the world and no longer want to serve God because of that association by attendance.

The lady, known on TikTok as @tee498065, added that Deeper Life frowned at the use of attachments, jewellery and having piercings.

She further said that in Deeper Life Church, you do not get to date who you marry and cannot pick a wife or husband from another church.

She concluded by also claiming that while growing up then Deeper Life made her believe that there is no birthday celebration. The list of five things she mentioned in her video went thus:

"1. If you stop going to Deeper Life church and start attending another church, we believe you have backslided. You don't want to serve God again. You are now an unbeliever. You are now doing the things of the world.

"And as a Deeper Lifer, if they invite you to another church, you are not permitted to go.

"2. No use of attachments to make your hair. No jewellery, no piercings.

"3. You don't get to date who you marry. Infact, there is no courtship before marriage. And you can't marry outside Deeper Life. If you do so, you will be seen as someone that has backslided.

"4. There is no birthday celebration. We literally do not celebrate birthdays in Deeper Life. And we don't attend people's birthday parties; It is not allowed.

"5. We don't play band in Deeper Life. They don't dance."

A former Deeper Life Church member shares certain beliefs they allegedly held. Photo Credit: @tee498065

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions as ex-Deeper Life member speaks

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Deeper Life member's video below:

Amba💎💯 said:

"No lies, I understand better now a lot has changed tho but the teachings grounded alot of my belief system which has helped me but as a normal member I do things that are only right by me!"

adaeze said:

"And it’s the awakening continue, the Most High pulled me out of catholism, and this is ongoing in so many other churches, our father us pulling us out of religion into a relationship with him that’s why there is a lot of knowledge in this time."

osax Ali said:

"After attending different churches, I later discovered that church is not my thing so I stop going to church about 20 years ago. I don't pray to go to heaven though I believe in God but I'm convinced that you can reach him in your own way."

Jerry Mickey 👽 said:

"So true. That’s like the reasons I left the church fr. The rules sound weird."

Dr.Fiddle said:

"I was born there. That church almost deprived me of a sociable childhood, I left the day I clocked age 17 I no even send my parents."

hozelsalomesesay said:

"I viewed your account dear 🥰.The thing is showing say you grow up as deeper life🥰like the decent life style is showing on you and it’s good."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a member of Deeper Life Church had listed four things that she has never heard Pastor Kumuyi preach on.

Teacher who left Deeper Life Church speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher who left Deeper Life Church in 2018 had shared why she did so.

When her mother noticed she now adorns jewellery, the woman did not take it lightly and tackled her daughter, all to no avail.

Shedding light on how she now deals with her mother, Burabari wrote that she either just keeps quiet or replies with an 'it is well' instead of engaging in a fruitless argument with her mother.

Source: Legit.ng