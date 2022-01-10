The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, January 10, confirmed his intention to contest for Nigeria's office in 2023.

Tinubu for the first time opened up vying for the position after his closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bola Tinubu says he has the capacity to turn things around in the country. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The former governor of Lagos state spoke to State House correspondents after informing the Nigerian leader about his decision.

Legit.ng in this piece identifies reasons why the APC national leader is seeking to succeed Buhari once his tenure is over

1. Lifelong ambition

According to Tinubu, contesting the presidency is a life-long ambition for him. The 69-year-old explained that has always wanted to be the president of Nigeria.

2. Vision and the capacity to build

The APC chieftain noting that with what he did in Lagos in his time as governor he has the capacity to turn things around in the country.

He stressed that with his achievements he has the confidence, vision, and capacity to build on the foundation laid by President Buhari. Tinubu expressed confidence in his abilities and achievements.

For months there have been reports and veiled indications that Tinubu might be interested in the exalted seat.

Recall the South-West Agenda 2023, a political movement mobilising support for Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election was inaugurated by Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu, who commands an arguably large following of political loyalists, even as political debates get intense for a southern president after the eight-year regime of Buhari.

The only thing that can stop me from becoming president, Tinubu

In an earlier conversation with journalists, the former governor stated that as a kingmaker, nothing stops him from becoming a king except he has committed murder.

His words:

“There is nothing that stops a kingmaker from becoming the king unless he has committed murder."

2023: Buhari finally endorses Tinubu as his successor? Osinbajo's aide speaks

Meanwhile, Laolu Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's media aide, had denied claims that Tinubu had informed his principal and President Muhammadu Buhari of his plan to run for the presidency in 2023.

Reacting to the report, Akande in a Guardian publication on Sunday, January 9, stated that he is not aware of such a discussion among the APC's pillars.

When asked to confirm the claim, Akande was quoted to have said:

“I don’t think you should support the flying of such dubious kites. But to answer your question, no. I am not aware of any such discussions to even begin with.”

Source: Legit.ng