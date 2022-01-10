President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress

The president met with Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock on Monday, January 10

The discussions between the two APC leaders are not ascertained at the moment as details of their meeting is yet to be made public

With multiple insinuations of who would or would not contest for the 2023 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 10, met with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president and Bola Tinubu met at the Presidential Villa, the Nation reports.

Although details of the meeting by the two APC bigwigs are yet to be made public, there are indications that it could be a courtesy call.

The particular meeting comes on the heels of calls being made across various political quarters urging Tinubu to declare his ambition to run for the presidency.

Also, the meeting comes as there are bickerings by members and leaders within the APC over the controversies being generated by plans to conduct the national convention of the party.

Vanguard reports that, unlike his previous visits, Tinubu visited President Muhammadu Buhari alone.

In his previous visits, the APC national leader would usually come with the pioneer interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

Tinubu's visit comes a few days after President Buhari had warned chieftains of the ruling APC against acrimony and crisis within the party.

