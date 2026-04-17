JAMB has confirmed that candidates affected by technical disruptions during the 2026 UTME would be rescheduled to sit for the examination at a later date

The board explained that occasional technical issues were expected in a nationwide exam but said measures were in place to ensure fairness

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Education monitored the exercise and expressed confidence that the challenges would be addressed effectively

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said candidates affected by technical disruptions during the ongoing 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination will be rescheduled to sit for the test at a later date.

The assurance followed complaints from candidates who experienced interruptions at the Good Success Computer-Based Test centre in Utako, Abuja and other places across the country.

JAMB confirmed that candidates affected by technical disruptions in the 2026 UTME will be rescheduled. Photo: JAMB

Source: UGC

The incident drew attention during a monitoring visit by members of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education, Punch reported.

Affected candidates to be rescheduled - JAMB

JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, addressed concerns raised by parents and candidates over the disruption.

He said that while occasional technical issues are expected in a nationwide exercise of this scale, the board had put measures in place to ensure affected candidates are not disadvantaged.

“Naturally, you should have one or two challenges here and there. It is not unusual, and I do not think there is anybody who will conduct the exam using one thousand centres and then expect that you would not have any problems. But the most important thing is that if this problem does occur, are you prepared to handle it? And that is what we have just done there.

“All candidates impacted will be rescheduled to write the examination at a later date and possibly at a different centre,” he said.

He added that the board already operates a mop-up arrangement designed to accommodate candidates who miss their examinations due to unforeseen circumstances.

JAMB reveals mop-up arrangement

According to JAMB, the rescheduling process will ensure that all affected candidates are given another opportunity to complete the examination.

The board said it remains committed to fairness and equal access for all registered candidates, regardless of operational setbacks experienced at some centres.

Officials noted that disruptions are not widespread but are being handled as they arise to prevent systemic impact on the ongoing exercise.

JAMB said occasional technical issues were expected in a nationwide exam. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

Senate committee monitors exercise

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Mohammed Dandutse, who visited selected CBT centres, acknowledged that the examination exercise is facing a mix of progress and challenges, Tribune reported.

He said the National Assembly would continue to provide oversight to ensure smooth conduct of the UTME nationwide.

“We have observed both progress and challenges. As part of our oversight responsibility, we will ensure these issues are addressed and that centres operate efficiently going forward,” Dandutse stated.

The 2026 UTME began on Thursday, April 16, across the country, with more than two million candidates taking part in the exercise.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Source: Legit.ng