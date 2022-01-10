Controversies have continued to build up over the planned national convention for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation reports that state governors within the party are yet to agree on a final date for the APC's national convention.

It was gathered that consultations have been ongoing among party bigwigs and leaders to ensure that the crack created among members due to the convention is closed.

The APC national convention has continued to brew tension among party faithful Photo: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Also, governors across states are expected to have a meeting on Wednesday, January 12, with the aim of considering six different options which could bring an end to the animosity among party members and leaders.

The meeting would be convened by the director-general of the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, once a directive is given by the chairman of the forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The six options being considered by the ruling party ahead of its convention include

1. Holding convention in February as initially agreed upon and despite ongoing reconciliation

2. Fixing a new date in March or April to conduct congresses in Anambra, Zamfara

3. Allow all congresses, reconciliation to be completed and court cases resolved before convention

4. Conducting primaries for the 2023 poll before the convention

5. Holding presidential primaries national convention on the same date

6. Adopting consensus approach for convention and presidential primaries.

APC chieftain gives his two pence on party crisis

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports that Sam Nkire, a member of the APC's national caucus said the handling of issues surrounding the national convention could either make or mar the party.

Nkire also urged members of the APC to ensure they elect a strategist n as the national chairman of the party during the coming national convention.

He said:

“The choice we make for national chairman of the APC, during the forthcoming national convention, will make or mar our chances of returning to power in 2023."

Governor Buni to Restructure APC in Gombe, Lead Inuwa, Zulum to Goje’s Residence

A recent move by the APC state has been made by top party executives in the state as they had planned to visit Senator Danjuma Goje for reconciliation.

This development would be piloted by the Yobe state governor and his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum and others, to settle the rift between Inuwa and Goje.

The second leg of last Wednesday’s meeting was held at the Abuja residence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu where Inuwa and Goje were reconciled.

We Weren't Invited To APC Govs' Meeting, Governor, Ruling Party's Spokesman

For reasons not yet made public, the APC governors' meeting was not held as planned and announced.

Added to this, some APC bigwigs are claiming that they were never invited to participate in the meeting.

Such persons are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and Senator John Akpanudoudehe, the ruling party's spokesman.

Source: Legit.ng