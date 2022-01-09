General Irabor claims security threats going down

Gen. Lucky Irabor says though insecurity is still a challenge, the present level can not be compared to the previous one

As a result of this, the Chief of Defence Staff commended members of the armed forces, especially the veterans

He added that there is ample opportunity to escalate the actions that brought the peace that we now enjoy

Things are getting better in Nigeria in terms of security according to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

He said though insecurity is still a challenge, the present level can not be compared to the previous one.

Irabor stated this during a church service to mark this years’ Armed Forces Remembrance Day, said the security threats facing the country would soon become history, Daily Trust reports.

Defence chief claims security threats going down. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Depositphotos

He said:

“I would like to specially commend members of the armed forces, especially the veterans who laid the foundation on which we are building upon to bring peace and security to every part of the country.

“There are challenges but the challenges are not as much as where we started from. That gives hope for everyone as we go into the year.

“There is ample opportunity to escalate the actions that brought the peace that we now enjoy and also to take it to another level where there would be no need for anyone to live in fear in any part of the country.”

Meanwhile, in his goodwill message, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, noted that the Celebration is organised annually in recognition of fallen heroes; gallant men and women, who paid the supreme price in the defence of peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria and the world at large.

He insisted that their sacrifices will never be forgotten and prayed for the repose of their souls, adding that care for the injured personnel will remain a cardinal focus under his watch.

