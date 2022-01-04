Fifty-two abducted victims who were kidnapped by a notorious kidnapper operating in Zamfara state has been released

The abductees were released after months of several discussions with the kidnap kingpin that led to an agreement

The victims are said to be ferried from a forest which is a hideout of the kidnappers to Shinkafi town

A notorious and highly wanted kidnapper in Zamfara state has released 53 people who had been under his captivity for a long time.

Daily Trust reports that Bello Turji made the release weeks after he had written a letter to the Shinkafi Emirate Council stating his willingness to turn a new leaf.

Turji in his letter had said that he was willing to lay down his arms and embrace peace as warned by the state governor.

Turji had earlier written a letter to the Shinkafi Emirate council Photo: Ibrahim Ahmed

Some residents of the state said that the recent release of victims by Turji and his team is part of the dialogue with the kidnap lord with relevant authorities.

Sources in the state said the notorious kidnapper lived true to his words by releasing several of his captives.

Tribune reports that the released abductees are being moved from the forest to an agreed location in the state.

The source said that the captives would then be ferried from the location to Shinkafi town for safety.

The source said:

“Buses have been lined up and have been directed to start moving towards Maberiya, an area just 5km east of Shinkafi town.".

Police arrest notorious bandit, rescue 10 kidnap victims

Some Nigerians have been rescued from the den of kidnappers in Zamfara state by men of the police force.

Also, the police outfit also arrested a notorious bandit along the axis after his gang stormed and killed a district head.

Several innocent people were reportedly said to have been abducted during the attack that lasted for hours.

2 Notorious Bandit Leaders, Others Killed As Military Raids Zamfara Forest

Two notorious bandits were neutralised after a NAF aircraft bombarded their enclaves in a forest in Zamfara.

Several of their cohorts were also sent to their graves following multiple airstrikes in the early hours of Saturday.

NAF has confirmed that its air raid on the bandits' enclaves at Gusami Forest killed the bandit leaders.

