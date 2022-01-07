President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for restoring peace and tranquillity in the northern region of the country

The commendation was given to the president by a score of northern activists who protested at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

The activists warned naysayers and opposition against speaking ill of the successes recorded by President Buhari's administration

Some renowned activists from the north, today, held a peaceful rally in appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari's peace efforts across the nation.

The demonstrators, under the auspices of the Coalition of Northern Activists for Peace (CNAP), walked from the Unity Fountain to the Presidential Villa in their numbers chanting and applauding the president.

According to the activists, President Buhari and the security agents have so far risen to the occasion in terms of security of lives and properties and should be commended.

The activists have said that President Buhari has restored peace in the region Photo: Chukwuma Eze

In an address to journalists and protesters at the venue, the national convener of the group, Suleiman Dogara, said things could have been worse than the state it was in 2015 if not for the intervention of the President and his security team.

Dogara said the president has already bequeathed a country where peace and tranquillity will reign supreme even before the end of his tenure.

Also applauding the security agencies, Comrade Dogara said gone are the days when they could not defend the territorial integrity of the nation, adding that normalcy has returned in almost all parts.

The group warned naysayers against disparaging the President Buhari's administration Photo: Chukwuma Eze

Dogara said:

"At some point, we feared that peace would never return to the north. Our fears were brought about by the inability of those saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties that seemed handicapped for ethnic, social and political reasons."

"My comrades, there came a ray of hope in 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari took over the reins of government. His famous speech that emphasized that he belongs to everybody and he belongs to nobody still resonates to date."

"The present administration's actions towards addressing the issues in northern Nigeria have been noteworthy despite the array of conspiracies against it."

Urging Nigerians to join in the partnership for peacebuilding, Dogara said the nation cannot return to the year of serial bombings in Nigeria.

