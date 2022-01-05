Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has advised governorship aspirants in the state to go about their campaigns with decorum

The governor who gave the advice during a church service in the state, says violence is not an option

Governor Emmanuel noted that Akwa Ibom has enjoyed peace in the last six years and any act of violence will be frowned at

Uyo - Akwa Ibom governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has urged all aspirants seeking elective offices in 2023 in the state to resist the urged of using violence as a political tool to clinching power.

The governor said the electorate in Akwa Ibom having experienced peace in the last six years are poised to reject any candidate who tries to derail the prevailing peace in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel wants governorship aspirants for 2023 to play by the rules. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

The governor stated this on Sunday, January 2 at a church service to rededicate the state to God and usher in the year 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Uyo.

He called on the Akwa Ibom people to thank God for sustaining the state through challenges in recent years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He cautioned persons aspiring for political office in 2023 not to heat up the polity, but rather go about it peacefully in order not to disrupt the peace and development in the state, adding that God in due time will reveal his successor

His words:

“This year all those who seek political office in 2023 will seek in peace and people should also realize that even if there are up to 100 people there is only one seat and one man will sit and as the homily said no matter what we do it is only the Lord’s counsel that shall stand.’’

Governor Emmanuel who rededicated the state to God attributed the rising profile of Akwa Ibom state’s development and prevailing peace to God’s unfailing mercies and guidance.

He acknowledged the peace and development witnessed over the years in the state, adding that it has been a collective contributions of illustrious sons of the state.

He assured that in line with the theme of 2022, 'There Shall be a Performance' God will prosper the state in the new year.

How Governor Emmanuel made Akwa Ibom workers, retirees jubilate

Governor Emmanuel had earlier given a directive to the Akwa Ibom Accountant General, Pastor Andrew Essien that sparked jubilation in the state.

The governor asked Essien to ensure payment of salaries and pension of public servants and retirees in the state is done on or before December, Thursday, 23 to support their Yuletide celebration.

The governor gave the directive on Monday, December 20 when he signed into law the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Governor Emmanuel support to police before Yuletide celebrations

Governor Emmanuel had on Friday, December 17 donated another batch of security patrol vehicles to the Akwa Ibom state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

He stated that the donation was aimed at enhancing the police operational capacity to respond to crime and distress calls promptly and effectively especially during the Yuletide.

He also presented several units of security alarm and communication equipment to enhance effective communication, surveillance, and responsiveness of the force in the state.

Source: Legit.ng