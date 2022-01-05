The federal government has been asked not to use the 1999 constitution to conduct 2023 general election

A message has been sent to politicians and the federal government of Nigeria. The message was sent by Senior Advocate of Nigeria and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola.

According to him, \Nigeria would grind to a halt if it should conduct the 2023 general elections with the present 1999 Constitution, Punch Newspaper reports.

He said to avoid crises, there was an urgent need for the National Assembly to pass a resolution adopting the 1960 Constitution before the next general elections.

He said this in Ado Ekiti during a ceremony to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the establishment of ABUAD.

He said:

“I am happy that I conceived this university 12 years ago and since then, we have been going from strength to strength, making exploits in all our endeavours. Our vision is to make this place a great institution in university education in the country through teaching, research and community service.

“I can confirm to you today that our herbal drug produced through extensive research by our team of researchers has healed about 19 patients, who were infected with COVID-19. They were healed perfectly in less than five days of use. That tells you the level of our research in ABUAD.”

