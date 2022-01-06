Prince Godswill Edward, a son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan, wants to become Cross River state governor in 2023

Edward who is currently the special adviser on sports and cinematography to Governor Ben Ayade plans to contest on the APC's platform

The governorship aide highlighted some of the things he plans to do if elected as the governor of the south-south state

Calabar, Cross River state - Prince Godswill Edward, a son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has indicated interest to contest the 2023 governorship election in Cross River state under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edward who is the special adviser on sports and cinematography to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, January 6, in Calabar, The Punch reported.

Prince Godswill Edward, Governor Ayade's aide and ex-President Jonathan’s son-in-law wants to become Cross River state governor in 2023. Photo credit: Prince God'swill Edward

Source: Facebook

He explained that his desire to be in the contest is to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation in the state.

The governorship aide said it is time for a generational shift in the state where youths should brace up and take up leadership positions and demonstrate their capacity in governance.

He noted that the former governors of the state, Donald Duke and Senator Liyel Imoke, uplifted the state through tourism and rural transformation, while Governor Ben Ayade came up with the agenda to industrialise the state.

His words:

“It is on that basis that I am running for governor, to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation.

“My agenda is to consolidate; let us get what our leaders have done and built over time for the good and growth of the state.

“Let us consolidate on People, Policy and Infrastructure with a view to getting Cross River working. “We need to look at all of these and build the confidence of our investors to grow the state."

Cross River 2023: I don't believe in zoning - Edward

On the issue of rotational zoning of power in the state, Edward said that he doesn’t believe in zoning.

According to him, the field should be open for all aspirants to show their competence and capacity by convincing the people of what they have to offer them.

He said it is wrong to build an ethnic divide in the state, adding that Cross River needs a governor for all, not a regional or zonal governor.

His words:

“We need to raise leaders who are statesmen to lead the state and leaders who are nationalists to unite Nigeria.

“Power should not be restricted to any region for now. I am a Crossriverian and I am running for the governorship of the state, not for a particular section."

What I will do if elected - Edward

If elected as Cross River state governor, Edward promised to revive the tourism sector by ensuring the state receives the highest level of tourism flow.

He also promised to promote rural transformation and get the state industries working at optimal capacity to consolidate on the gains of Governor Ayade.

The governorship aide said he will work in consultation with the generality of people across the state just as he also gave assurance that policies would be implemented for the good of residents of the state.

