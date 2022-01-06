An All Progressives Congress youth group has given an ultimatum for the sack of the director-general of the Progressives Governors' Forum

The group said the PGF DG has been working with the opposition and a few selfish members of the ruling party to sabotage activities within the APC

According to the group, Salihu Lukman is a mole working within the APC but serving the interest of the PDP

The director-general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has been accused to work with some yet to be identified forces to sabotage all efforts made by President Muhammadu Buhari to keep the All Progressives Congress (APC) together.

The APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum described Lukman as a mole working to sabotage the president's efforts.

In a statement signed by the secretary-general of the forum, Tobias Ogbeh, and seen by Legit.ng, Lukman is comprised and serves the selfish interest of a few members within the party and those in opposition.

An APC youth group has called for the sack of Salihu Lukman Photo: Progressive Governors Forum

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Calling for Lukman's sack as the DG of the PGF, the forum said Lukman's recent letter is aimed at destabilizing the party and giving an advantage to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next year's general elections.

Ogbeh alleged that the PGF DG plans to sponsor miscreants to disrupt the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and stop every activity at the party’s National Secretariat.

He said:

"We find it most unfortunate that the DG decided to exploit the timing of our great party’s national convention to plying his poisonous ware by pretending to make a legitimate intervention."

The APC group, therefore, declared Lukman as an enemy of the APC, adding that he has no further business with leaders and members of the party.

Ogbeh added;

"Parts of the plans in his well-oiled campaign of calumny against the party is to sponsor miscreants to stop every activity at the party’s National Secretariat with some of the thugs already briefed to stage a similar paid protest to the Presidential Villa."

It, however, threatened that APC members across the state will revolt should Lukman remain in office beyond the next seven days.

The forum further handed a seven-day ultimatum to the PGF to sack Lukman or face a revolt from members of the party in APC controlled states.

Ogbeh said:

"Only such decisive assertion of party authority will send the message across that no form of indiscipline and undermining the party’s interest will be tolerated."

Continue on the Trajectory to Reposition APC, Prince Audu Tells Buni

The Governor Buni-led APC caretaker leadership continues to get accolades from prominent party members.

One of such members is a former governorship aspirant in Kogi state, Prince Mohammed Audu, who paid a visit to the Yobe governor.

Prince Audu noted that Governor Buni has steadied the ship of the APC and continued his giant strides in Yobe.

2023 Presidency: Kwankwaso Reveals Why He's Yet to Take Decision

The former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that he would not be making his decision on contesting for presidency in the 2023 election.

Kwankwaso said consultations are currently ongoing to determine whether he would run for the presidency or not.

According to Kwankwaso, once the consultations are over, he would make the final decision known to the people.

Source: Legit.ng