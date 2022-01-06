President Muhammadu Buhari is of the view that Nigerians should not expect jobs from the government after school

According to Buhari, education is not the ticket to getting government jobs rather it makes one distinct from the uneducated ones

The Nigerian leader urged the youths to make good use of their education for self-improvement growth in the society

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has sent an important message to youths in the country.

Buhari has asked Nigerian youths to use their education and exposure to improve themselves and not see them as tickets to depend on the government for jobs.

The Nigerian leader made this disclosure on Wednesday, January 5, during an exclusive interview with Channels Television.

The Nigerian leader wants the youths to be focused and self-driven. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I wish when they go to school; when they work hard; when they earn their degree, they don’t do it thinking that government must give them jobs."

The president regretted that the colonial administration indoctrinated people to wait for government jobs after passing through school.

Aside from this, Buhari also spoke on a wide range of issues that borders on national interest.

