The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed uncertainty about its forthcoming national convention

An anonymous member of the caretaker committee attributed this to the various cases instituted by aggrieved members

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved February 2022 for the conduct of the national convention of the ruling party

There are indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention slated for February 2022 is shaky.

This is coming as the APC national reconciliation committee set up by the ruling party to pacify agrrieved members failed to make headway three months after it was inaugurated.

The Punch reports that amid the large amount of cases in court, the party fears that its national convention could be declared illegal if the suits are not withdrawn or concluded.

It was gathered that a member of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee said the party was not sure of the February convention because of the various cases instituted by its aggrieved members.

APC sets up peace committee

Recall that a committee led by former Governor Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa state was set up back in September.

The Adamu-led committee was tasked with looking into the crisis rocking the party in the states where factional chairmen emerged from the rancorous congresses.

The committee who was to mediate the crisis in the states, however, did not start its assignment until late November.

Desspite their visit toGombe and Kano states, none of the warring parties had agreed to sheathe their swords.

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu urged the leadership of the APC to postpone the party’s convention slated for February next year.

The former governor of Abia State stated this in a letter addressed to the national chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and members of the planning committee.

Kalu, in the letter on Thursday, December 16, appealed to the party to consider conducting the presidential primaries and election of the National Working Committee of the party on the same day.

