Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon says strategic steps to ensure victory must be taken by the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections

Obahiagbon wants President Muhammadu Buhari and the party's national leadership to be at the forefront of such a pathway to victory

According to the former House of Representatives member, the APC under the caretaker committee headed by Mai Mala Buni has done well

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obahiagbon, a former chief of staff to the Edo state government, stated that it is time for the president and the party leadership to propound a pathway to the APC ahead of the 2023 poll.

Governor Buni has been commended for his leadership style in the APC. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Source: Facebook

He gave the charge on Monday, January 3 in a letter of commendation to the chairman caretaker committee and Yobe state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

The former legislator further advised that personal and selfish interests must not override the interest of the party.

His words:

“The party interest is more paramount than parochial and self-centered agitations from a microscopic few.

“The facts are indubitably too plain to be contested Your Excellency, that our great party was largely fractious and tottering at its perilous precipice and brinks, when both destiny and history beckoned on you to provide durable leadership for us all.

“It's the considered opinion of the majority of our party members that Your Excellency has not just only steered the party away from avoidable cataracts and icebergs but that you have also enviably returned our party to its winning ways and glorious path.”

The legislator said the inspiring leadership style and consultative approach of the chairman in addition to the

“coruscating humility, visceral connectivity with the rank and file of the party, and disciplined interpersonal skills has commended itself to all and sundry.”

Governor Buni honoured as 2021 'Man of The Year'

Meanwhile, Governor Buni emerged as the Man of the Year 2021 in an award ceremony organised by Authentic News Daily, a Kaduna-based multiple award-winning online news medium.

A statement signed by Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, consulting editor of the medium and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 2, noted that Buni was recognised for his outstanding prowess in 2021.

Other prominent Nigerians recognised include Governors Nyesom Wike and Inuwa Yahaya, Activist Aisha Yesufu, and Anambra governor-elect, Professor Charles Soludo, among others.

CESJET honours NYSC DG, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim

In a related development, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has named the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, as its Man of the Year.

Making the announcement on Friday, December 24 at an event attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja, the executive secretary of CESJET, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, said the NYSC DG was carefully selected after an online poll that featured four other prominent Nigerians.

Organisers of the award said the NYSC boss has been empowering hundreds of thousands of young Nigerians for self-reliance through the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng