The Governor Buni-led APC caretaker leadership continues to get accolades from prominent party members

One of such members is a former governorship aspirant in Kogi state, Prince Mohammed Audu, who paid a visit to the Yobe governor

Prince Audu noted that Governor Buni has steadied the ship of the APC and continued his giant strides in Yobe

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Prince Mohammed Audu, has celebrated the performance of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), urging him not to lose focus.

Audu specifically urged Governor Buni to continue on the trajectory to reposition the governing party as he has been doing.

Prince Audu and Governor Buni pose for a photograph after their meeting on Tuesday, January 4. Photo credit: Yobe state government

The former governorship aspirant also praised the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello-led administration in the state.

Prince Audu made these declarations on Tuesday, January 4 when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Buni in Abuja.

While declaring his support for the APC leadership at the centre and in the state, the party chieftain said Alhaji Buni has done well both as a serving governor in Yobe state and as the chairman of the ruling party.

His words:

“For a serving governor to be dedicated in such a way that governance in Yobe state does not suffer and the responsibility of repositioning our great party is taking good shape should be commended by all and sundry.

“I have, however, come to show appreciation and also lend my support to his leadership.”

Patrick Obahiagbon backs Buni-led APC national caretaker committee

Audu support was coming at a time another APC chieftain, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, had written a commendation letter to the Chairman Caretaker Committee of the party.

The former legislator advised party men and women against personal and selfish interests, which he said must not override the interest of the party.

He said:

“The party interest is more paramount than parochial and self-centered agitations from a microscopic few.”

Governor Buni honoured as 2021 'Man of The Year'

Meanwhile, Governor Buni emerged as the Man of the Year 2021 in an award ceremony organised by Authentic News Daily, a Kaduna-based multiple award-winning online news medium.

A statement signed by Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, consulting editor of the medium and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 2, noted that Buni was recognised for his outstanding prowess in 2021.

Other prominent Nigerians recognised include Governors Nyesom Wike and Inuwa Yahaya, Activist Aisha Yesufu, and Anambra governor-elect, Professor Charles Soludo, among others.

