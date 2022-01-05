The alleged news that is planning to Goodluck Jonathan is planning to contest in 2023 seems to be gaining ground daily

According to reports, the former president met southsouth leaders coordinating his alleged return to the presidency

Jonathan’s political associate, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha, formed the South-South Presidency 2023 and had held consultative meetings with stakeholders

In a news that will not sit down well with some politicians, former president Goodluck Jonathan has reportedly met with southsouth leaders coordinating his alleged return to the presidency in 2023.

The meeting, according to reports, was held on December 27, 2021, at Aridolf Hotels and Spars in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Goodluck Jonathan has met with coordinators of his 2023 bid.

Source: Instagram

A source said the meeting was held shortly after onathan visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The Nation Newspaper reports that Jonathan’s political associate, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha, formed the South-South Presidency 2023 and had held consultative meetings with stakeholders.

He said:

“The coordinators of the group plotting for Jonathan to return to Aso Rock in 2023 met recently with Jonathan at his wife’s Aridolf Hotels and Spars.

“The chairman of the group, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha, and other southsouth coordinators were present at the meeting. Jonathan indicated an interest in their campaign and asked them to return to their different states to continue with their campaign.

“This plot has been kept active by two governors from the Northwest, who are plotting for a strong APC Northern governor to become Jonathan’s running mate. There is also a plan to reconcile Jonathan with the southsouth minister.”

Jonathan's regular visits to Aso Villa linked to his mediator roles

Recall that President Buhari met with Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, October 6

The purpose of the meeting was, also known at the time as the former president did not brief newsmen attached to the State House.

Ex-President Jonathan's role as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali has made him a regular visitor at the presidential villa in recent times.

2023: Jonathan will return as president, Nigerian pastor releases prophecy

Meanwhile, a senior pastor of the Abuja-based church, The Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Prize F. Aluko, has predicted that Jonathan will return as president in 2023.

Pastor Aluko in his recent prophetic declaration revealed that Jonathan left office in 2015 because God had training for him on some missions to achieve in the future.

GROM's spiritual leader added that now that the former president has been prepared by God, it is time to go for what the Almighty has in mind for him, which is the presidency.

However, the cleric warned that for Jonathan to achieve this, he must defect from the Peoples Democratic Party and join the camp of the All Progressives Congress.

