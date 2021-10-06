President Buhari met with his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, October 6

The purpose of the meeting was, however, yet to be known as the former president did not brief newsmen

Ex-President Jonathan's role as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali has made him a regular visitor at the presidential villa

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, October 6, held a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daily Trust reported that the former president arrived at the presidential villa around 4pm.

President Buhari on Wednesday, October 6, held a closed-door meeting with ex-President Jonathan at the Presidential Villa. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that the motive behind the visit was not known as Jonathan did not speak to journalists after the meeting.

It was, however, noted that the former president, as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali, had been holding regular meetings with President Buhari on the crisis-ridden West African country.

There have also been speculations that some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are wooing Jonathan with the party's 2023 presidential ticket.

2023: Jonathan will return as president, Nigerian pastor releases prophecy

Meanwhile, a senior pastor of the Abuja-based church, The Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Prize F. Aluko, has predicted that Jonathan will return as president in 2023.

Pastor Aluko in his recent prophetic declaration revealed that Jonathan left office in 2015 because God had training for him on some missions to achieve in the future.

GROM's spiritual leader added that now that the former president has been prepared by God, it is time to go for what the Almighty has in mind for him, which is the presidency. However, the cleric warned that for Jonathan to achieve this, he must defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the camp of the APC.

Jonathan makes important request ahead of 2023

In other news, former President Jonathan has called on the National Assembly to allow the use of electronic means of transmitting results ahead of 2023.

He made the call on Wednesday, September 29, while delivering a lecture at the inauguration ceremony/lecture of the National Defence College, Course 30, in Abuja.

A major and controversial provision in the bill is Section 52, which deals with the electronic transmission of results of elections.

APC created to deny Jonathan second term, Ebonyi PDP chieftain claims

Following rumours of Jonathan's defection to the APC, a PDP member, Fred Udeogu, has alleged that the ruling party was created to deny Nigeria's past president a second term.

Legit.ng gathered that Udeogu, the caretaker committee chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi state, said the major mandate for the creation of the ruling party then was to ensure that Jonathan did not emerge winner of the 2015 presidential election.

Udeogu while speaking before the takeoff of the party’s local government congress in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state's capital city, said the ruling party lacked the cohesion to provide sustainable leadership.

