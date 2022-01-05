President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he has no special interest in the general elections coming up in 2023

Nevertheless, the president admitted that he has a favourite person who he wishes to emerge as his party's presidential candidate

President Buhari did not reveal the identity of the said favourite, fearing that he may be "eliminated"

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari says he has a favourite presidential candidate ahead of the general elections coming up in 2023.

The president disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday night, January 5.

President Buhari says he has a favourite presidential candidate but won't reveal his identity. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

President Buhari, however, did not disclose the identity of his favourite presidential candidate, expressing fear that he may be “eliminated” if he is known now.

Asked about his favourite presidential candidate who he wants to succeed him, the president said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I won’t tell you my favourite for 2023, he may be eliminated if I mention. I better keep it secret.”

President Buhari also noted that he has no special interest in the 2023 election.

2023: Buhari’s successor must emerge from APC members not outsider, Lukman gives reasons

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Salihu Lukman, the director-general of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), said that it would be counter-productive for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick its presidential candidate outside the party.

Lukman said that pushing negotiation for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate outside the structures of the party is a threat to internal unity among the members and leaders.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 3, in Abuja, the APC chieftain said campaign and negotiation for power shift should be carried out within the party structures.

2023: I won’t turn down calls to run for president, says Tinubu

In another related development, former Lagos state governor and national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he will not rebuff entreaties to him to seek the ruling party's presidential ticket ahead of the next general elections in 2023.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday, December 14 in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with some northern elders in the Nigerian capital.

The northern elders operating under the aegis of Alliance Committee were led to the meeting by their chairman, Ambassador Lawal Mohammed Munir.

Source: Legit.ng