Former House of Reps member Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila has advised the APC against giving its 2023 presidential ticket to former President Jonathan

Sumaila said the ruling party has candidates better than Jonathan that it can pick from the southern region

The former aide to President Buhari also warned that giving APC's presidential ticket to Jonathan, a PDP chieftain, will mean that the ruling party has failed

Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, a former House of Representatives member, says those promoting the candidature of former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2023 presidential election are enemies of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kawu, who also served as the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (House) 2015-2019, said Jonathan had played his role and should be left alone, Daily Trust reported.

A former House of Representatives member, Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, reveals why former President Goodluck Jonathan should not get the APC ticket for the 2023 election. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

He noted that the ruling party has candidates with better credentials from the southern part of the country.

His words:

“I don’t think those pushing for Jonathan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari under our great party wish the APC well. Yes, Jonathan is a reformed democrat who deserves our commendation. But he had played his own role under the PDP.

The APC chieftain added that picking Jonathan as presidential candidate will mean that the ruling party has failed.

He said:

“However, we cannot as a party say Jonathan should come and pick our presidential ticket when we have better candidates in our midst. That will mean we have failed."

2023: Buhari’s successor must emerge from APC members not outsider, Lukman gives reasons

In a similar development, Salihu Lukman, the director-general of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), said that it would be counter-productive for the APC to pick its presidential candidate outside the party.

Lukman said that pushing negotiation for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate outside the structures of the party is a threat to internal unity among the members and leaders.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 3, in Abuja, the APC chieftain said campaign and negotiation for power shift should be carried out within the party structures.

Buhari speaks on his favourite presidential candidate ahead of 2023 elections

Meanwhile, President Buhari has spoken on having a favourite presidential candidate ahead of the general elections coming up in 2023.

The president disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday night, January 5.

President Buhari, however, did not disclose the identity of his favourite presidential candidate, expressing fear that he may be “eliminated” if he is known now.

