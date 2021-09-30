There are many indications that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan might eventually join the 2023 presidential race

Put more precisely, recent prophecies are claiming that a lot of goodies await the former president

One of such declarations is that Jonathan will emerge again as Nigeria's leader in 2023 on the platform of the APC

A senior pastor of the Abuja-based church, The Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Prize F. Aluko, has predicted that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will return as president in 2023.

Pastor Aluko in his recent prophetic declaration revealed that Jonathan left office in 2015 because God had a training for him on some missions to achieve in the future, The Sun reports

GROM's spiritual leader added that now that the former president has been prepared by God, it is time to go for what the Almighty has in mind for him, which is the presidency.

The pastor said GEJ must contest on the platform of the APC (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

However, the cleric warned that for Jonathan to achieve this, he must defect from the Peoples Democratic Party and join the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He stated:

“The Lord has said that his (Jonathan) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC. That he has to align himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfill his presidential mandate.

“God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for a purpose to be able to train him on the aspect of the things He wanted him to do. Now that God is bringing him back, he will be able to fulfill that purpose.

“That Jonathan should not listen to distractors but that he should move out from their crowd and follow God’s counsel. That the finger of God is pointing at him to become the Nigerian President come 2023. And that can only be fulfilled if he decides to follow the will of God and leave the political party where he is now, and move to the APC.”

Amid defection rumour, ex-President Jonathan makes important request ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Jonathan had called on the National Assembly to allow the use of electronic means of transmitting results ahead of 2023.

Jonathan made the call on Wednesday, September 29, while delivering a lecture at the inauguration Ceremony/lecture of the National Defence College, Course 30, in Abuja.

A major and controversial provision in the bill is Section 52, which deals with the electronic transmission of results of elections.

Source: Legit.ng