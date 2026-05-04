A graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) took to social media to show off her CGPA and her achievements

The individual mentioned two awards she won in school because of her good academic performance

Her CGPA, the course she studied, and her results made many people praise her online

A graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) has trended online as she emerged as the best graduating student in her department and faculty after earning a high CGPA.

The individual explained in a post she shared that she is a wife and also a mother, while posting a video that shows the exact CGPA she graduated with from the school.

Delta State University graduate celebrates CGPA and awards, sparks reactions. Photo Source: TikTok/pharma_wife_and_mom

Source: TikTok

Delta State University graduate posts her CGPA

@pharma_wife_and_mom shared a video on her page, which showed the name of her faculty and department, as well as the CGPA she finished with.

In a similar post, she revealed her real name, relationship status, and the awards she won for having a high CGPA in her department and faculty.

She wrote in her TikTok post:

"Re-introducing:"

"Kate Oyibo."

"A wife."

"Adrian’s momma."

DelSU graduate shows off CGPA, wins two awards, gets praise online. Photo Source: TikTok/pharma_wife_and_mom

Source: TikTok

"Best graduating student, Department of Pharmacology."

"Best graduating student, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences."

"Overall best graduating student, Delta State University, Abraka, with a C.G.P.A of 4.90."

"A milestone has been achieved 🥹🥹🙏🙏."

As she shared this on her TikTok page, the CGPA she mentioned caught the attention of many people online, who took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as lady bags first class

praiselove said:

"Congratulations ma. i receive the grace to work diligently and come out with good grades."

THE REAL DONALD BUILDER noted:

"Congratulations the best students yesterday."

Ignis Sapio stressed:

"God please remember my bestie and I."

May 31st added:

"Omo Una knw book o. Congrats baby."

Perfume Vendor in Delta State added:

"Big congratulations dear."

Successful_Anointing noted:

"Congratulations ma I tap from your Grace."

Kellygracexpression added:

"Congratulations. you're so inspiring."

Sandy noted:

"Congratulations couz❤️i’m so proud of you."

Honey Cole stressed:

"Wow this is impressive. congrats."

Florida loved shared:

"Congratulations to you my sweet Katherine, I'm super proud of you, more win ahead."

Edowaye19 noted:

"Omo. You're exactly who you think you are 😭❤️. Congratulations, stranger 🌚♥️. You deserve every good thing coming to you."

Kaysthetics noted:

"4.90 for pharmacology 😫😫😫🥺… this is HUGEEEEEE. Congratulations stranger."

แคทรีน noted:

"My name is also Kate so na me and you get the degree…thanks😌 also Congratulations stranger."

Kateregga Jeremiah said:

"4.90 in Pharmacology is such a flex!!!."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos earned praise online after finishing with a first-class degree and an impressive CGPA of 4.76 in Actuarial Science and Insurance.

UNILAG graduate finishes with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos shared how she once said she would never read her books again because her results made her angry and tired.

She said she only wanted to pass her courses and not carry over any subject because she did not see herself as a very smart person. Even though she doubted herself many times, she kept trying. In the end, she finished school with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng