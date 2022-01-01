It appears the governor of Kano state, Ganduje is ready to bury the hatchet and reconcile with Musa Kwankwaso and others in the new year

The governor's new year message emphasized the need for reconciliation, saying 2022 should usher in an era of peace

There has been a rift between Kwankwaso and Ganduje since the latter took over power from his predecessor

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano on Friday, December 31, dropped a hint of a possible reconciliation with his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and others in the state.

In his new year message released by the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, the Kano governor described the year 2022 as that which should usher in an era of peace and reconciliation among political parties’ stakeholders in the state and the country in general, Daily Trust reports.

Ganduje earlier paid a condolence visit to Kwankwaso over the death of his brother. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

He said recent happenings in Kano is likely to bring a new dawn in the political history of the northern state.

According to him, the people of the state have been yearning for much-needed peace and reconciliation.

Buhari working to lessen the suffering of the people

Ganduje's statement showed concern over the spate of insecurity across the country in addition to the ravaging poverty which is due to the economic hardship in the country, Vanguard reports.

The governor is optimistic that things will get better as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing its best to lessen the suffering of the people.

Ganduje's agelong rift wift Kwankwaso

The rosy relationship between Ganduje and his predecessor turned sour shortly after the former took over the mantle of leadership in Kano.

The Kano governor's comment on reconciliation comes one week after he said he was ready to reconcile with his Kwankwaso.

Sometime in June 2021, a photo of Ganduje stepping on the poster of Kwankwaso during a political rally in Kano state surfaced online.

The governor faced harsh criticisms and had to come to clear the air on what really happened. The politician explained that he did not intentionally step on the poster.

Two months later, on August 26, the two top northern politicians met each other at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Kwankwaso, speaking on the meeting, said he believes God brought both of them together.

