A photo showing Governor Ganduje stepping on the poster of his estranged political ally, Rabiu Kwankwaso, surfaced recently

This quickly sparked reactions from both supporters and critics as the Kano governor was condemned for taking things too far

Ganduje has come out to explain his side of the story, disclosing that the act was "unintentional and totally unpremeditated”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has cleared the air after a photo of him stepping on the poster of his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, during a political rally in Kano state on Saturday, June 12, surfaced online.

Speaking through the state's commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, the governor said he did not intentionally step on the poster.

Governor Ganduje was at an event to mark 2021 Democracy Day. Photo credit: Aliyu Isa Aliyu

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued by Garba, he said his boss would never engage in such an act of belittling any political leader, irrespective of whatever political issues he has with someone, Daily Trust reports.

Explaining how it happened, the commissioner said an event was organised as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day. During the event, two former gubernatorial candidates and many members of the Kwankwasiyya defected to the APC.

According to him, those defecting lined up to pay their allegiance to Governor Ganduje who had been called to the podium.

Part of the statement read:

“Some of the members who abandoned the Kwankwasiyya movement at the event, parenthetically, were downplaying pictures of the former governor, one of which, dropped on the red carpet as Governor Ganduje walked his way to the podium, and unknowingly stepped on it."

In a report by Daily Nigerian, Garba described the Kaduna state governor as someone who is widely known to be peaceful and does not hold a grudge.

Governor Ganduje said he unintentionally stepped on the poster of Senator Kwankwaso. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian

Source: Facebook

He added that the incident was twisted by some people for their egoistic interest.

Politics taken too far

The photo was trailed by much controversy as many criticised Ganduje for being petty. Others believe it's karma. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions on social media.

AL-Moukhtar T Na-wali commented:

"No matter how you will try to vindicate this action...it will not change the fact that it's wrong and Childish."

Suleiman S. Umar Tsafe added:

"I don't expect this childish act from a scholar like Ganduje, this is why I hate politic, it changes good to bad, instead of changing bad to good."

David Semion noted:

"Sad... it is only a matter of time... did Kwankwaso not sweep the legs of Jonathan out of Kano... he got his reward..."

Ekajuk Ekajuk stated:

"Good for kwankwaso...he was busy sweeping GEJ in 2014 rallies in Kano cos of Bubu. Now where is he?"

The fallout

During Kwankwaso's tenure as governor, Ganduje was his deputy. Both men fell apart shortly before Ganduje succeeded him.

Despite the fallout, Kwankwaso commands a large following in northern Nigeria.

Whether in his home state of Kano, the trailer parks in Auchi, or the large markets in Aba, Kwankwaso has a cult-like following that can only be compared to the late Mallam Aminu Kano.

Wherever he goes, it is a sea of red caps - the identity of his followers. All across the major sectors of northern Nigeria and beyond, there is a loyalist of the Kwankwasiya movement who benefitted from his unrivalled philanthropy which indicates that the former governor's populist policies have opened doors for millions of Nigerians.

Source: Legit