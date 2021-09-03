former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has confirmed he had a chance meeting with incumbent Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, has narrated how he met his successor, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Daily Trust had reported how the two top politicians met at Abuja airport and boarded the same flight to Kano.

The duo, who worked together closely for many years, fell out shortly before Ganduje succeeded Kwankwaso in 2015.

Ganduje was Kwankwaso’s deputy during his first term between 1999 and 2003.

He also worked under the former governor when ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed Kwankwaso Minister of Defence after losing his second term bid.

However, when Kwankwaso was finally reelected in 2015, he still picked Ganduje as his deputy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Speaking with BBC Hausa service recently, Kwankwaso said he had spent an hour at the waiting room when he was told that Ganduje was also on his way to the airport.

“I said it’s okay, God has brought us all together. The place is like a park or station. No body can ask someone to come or not to. So he came and we greeted each other.”

“We boarded the same plane and landed at the Kano Airport. I sat on the front seat, so I came out first. I greeted his people and made my way, while he too took his own way home,” Kwankwaso said.

When he was asked whether he advised the governor as he used to criticise some of his policies, Kwankwaso simply said, “As Muslims, we don’t have to be in the same party to greet each other. So I greeted him and took my seat and he too took back his seat.”

Source: Legit.ng