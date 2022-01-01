Bola Tinubu is thanking God for the new year and has enjoined Nigerians to appreciate the almighty for reaching this moment

The APC chieftain noted that 2021 was a hard and challenging one, though it also had its blessings

On the issue of insecurity, he said the Buhari-led administration and security agencies will bring this menace to an end

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on Nigerians to enter the year 2022 with hope.

In his new year message to the nation, shared by the Tinubu Support Group on Facebook, the former Lagos state governor asked citizens to be hopeful that things will get better.

He stated:

"So I enjoin you to enter 2022 with hope and with the unyielding determination that our hope and collective toil will succeed in bringing forth a more prosperous and just nation. Hope that things will be better."

We will battle insecurity

Speaking on the security challenges facing the nation, Tinubu said it will be battled until the war is won and it is extinguished from the face of Nigeria.

He noted that the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies are doing their best to bring an end to insecurity.

The APC chieftain urged every Nigerian to join hands with Buhari's government in ridding the country of this menace.

We have contained the coronavirus

The former Lagos state governor also had something to say about the COVID-19 that has been ravaging the world.

According to him, Nigeria fought against the virus wisely and succeeded in part. He noted that the country was able to contain the disease more than it has contained us and this was done with relatively few resources.

Read Tinubu's full new year message below:

Buhari's new year message to Nigerians

President Buhari on the last day of the year, December 31, 2021, saluted and congratulated fellow citizens for their courage to remain strong and resolute through the year which has been a most turbulent one.

He thanked God for another year attained as a country, united by a common destiny.

The president promised that in the year 2022 and going forward, his government would intentionally leverage ICT platforms to create jobs.

